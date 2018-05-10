Evacuation order issued for over 1,100 people due to flooding in B.C.’s Boundary region

Due to flooding, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation order Thursday morning for 1,192 people who live near the headwaters of the Grandby, Kettle and West Kettle Rivers.

Residents of more than 500 homes in the area were told to leave immediately.

Evacuees are being told to make their way to the Emergency Social Services Reception Centres in Midway and Grand Forks.

In addition more than 1,500 people in the region remain on evacuation alert, which means they should be prepared to leave quickly if needed.

Read Below: The regional district released this bulletin Thursday morning with details for evacuees and exact addresses covered by the evacuation order. The district corrected their original release to say the new evacuation order was for 517 residences.

