bc floods 2018
May 10, 2018 12:59 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 1:09 pm

Evacuation order issued for over 1,100 people due to flooding in B.C.’s Boundary region

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

A picture of flooding in B.C.'s Boundary region released by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary on Wednesday.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
A A

Due to flooding, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation order Thursday morning for 1,192 people who live near the headwaters of the Grandby, Kettle and West Kettle Rivers.

READ MORE: 1,500 Grand Forks residents ready to leave at a moment’s notice

Residents of more than 500 homes in the area were told to leave immediately.

Evacuees are being told to make their way to the Emergency Social Services Reception Centres in Midway and Grand Forks.

READ MORE: Local state of emergency for Grand Forks

In addition more than 1,500 people in the region remain on evacuation alert, which means they should be prepared to leave quickly if needed.

Read Below: The regional district released this bulletin Thursday morning with details for evacuees and exact addresses covered by the evacuation order. The district corrected their original release to say the new evacuation order was for 517 residences.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc floods 2018
BCFloods2018
beaverdell
boundary
Carmi
Evacuation Order
Flooding
Granby River
Kettle River
RDKB
regional district of kootenay boundary
West Kettle River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News