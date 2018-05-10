Flood waters threaten to cutoff Lower Similkameen Indian Band reserves

The Similkameen River in B.C.’s southern interior was running high and fast Thursday morning.

The river has breached its banks and is flooding riverside properties.

Closer look at the raging Similkameen River under the Chopaka bridge near #CawstonBC area under a local state of emergency. #bcfloods2018 pic.twitter.com/kX3pdZZjf9 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 10, 2018

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band reserves near Cawston have been under a state of emergency since Monday.

The only access to three of the band’s reserves is a small bridge which has been covered by flood water.

Chief Keith Crow said the Ministry of Transportation might close the bridge, which would mean that roughly 40 homes would have to be evacuated.