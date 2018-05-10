bc floods 2018
May 10, 2018 1:57 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 3:10 pm

Flood waters threaten to cutoff Lower Similkameen Indian Band reserves

Watch Above: The Similkameen Valley is facing serious flooding. The Similkameen River has breached its banks and flood water is threatening to cut off roughly 40 homes.

The Similkameen River in B.C.’s southern interior was running high and fast Thursday morning.

The river has breached its banks and is flooding riverside properties.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band reserves near Cawston have been under a state of emergency since Monday.

The only access to three of the band’s reserves is a small bridge which has been covered by flood water.

Chief Keith Crow said the Ministry of Transportation might close the bridge, which would mean that roughly 40 homes would have to be evacuated.

