Floods and washouts in the Okanagan
There are reports of flooding up and down the Okanagan Valley following Tuesday’s heavy rain.
There are reports of washouts in the Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna where a creek has washed out a section of Huckleberry Road.
There’s major flooding in OK Falls were Shuttleworth Creek has breeched, sending water into a subdivision in the Maple St. Area.
DriveBC reports that Highway 3 is closed 14 kms west of Keremeos because of flooding. No estimate time of opening.
And Highway 6 is closed 33 kms west of Needles Ferry because of a washout.
