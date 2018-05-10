Weather
May 10, 2018 10:22 am
Updated: May 10, 2018 10:23 am

Floods and washouts in the Okanagan

By Video Journalist  Global News
Contributed
There are reports of flooding up and down the Okanagan Valley following Tuesday’s heavy rain.

There are reports of washouts in the Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna where a creek has washed out a section of Huckleberry Road.

Flooding in Joe Rich.

Contributed

There’s major flooding in OK Falls were Shuttleworth Creek has breeched, sending water into a subdivision in the Maple St. Area.

Flooding in OK Falls

Contributed

DriveBC reports that Highway 3 is closed 14 kms west of Keremeos because of flooding. No estimate time of opening.

And Highway 6 is closed 33 kms west of Needles Ferry because of a washout.
