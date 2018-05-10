Ontario’s month-long gun amnesty nets more than 2,000 firearms: OPP

ORILLIA, Ont. — Provincial police say more than 2,000 guns were turned in to police services across Ontario during a month-long gun amnesty.

OPP say they recovered 689 items, including 267 rifles, 156 shotguns, 113 prohibited firearms, 62 other guns such as replica and vintage weapons, as well as 12,615 pieces of ammunition.

They say a total of 1,503 guns were voluntarily surrendered in non-OPP jurisdictions during the amnesty in April.

OPP say most of the firearms that have been surrendered to police will be destroyed, but a number of guns will be retained for historical, educational or training purposes.

Although the gun amnesty has officially ended, police say they will continue to accept submissions from the public.

They say gun owners should call the OPP to arrange for officers to retrieve the weapons and not attempt to take them to a police station.