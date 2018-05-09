Canada
May 9, 2018

Gun amnesty program nets dozens of weapons in Halton Region

Halton police have released details of its latest firearms amnesty program.

The latest gun amnesty program by Halton Regional Police has collected quite a cache of weapons.

Some 62 firearms and assorted weapons were turned in during the month-long initiative.

Between April 1 and April 30, police received 21 rifles, 19 shotguns, seven handguns, nine BB or pellet guns, a silencer, a baton, a switchblade and nunchucks.

Police say several thousands of rounds of ammunition were also turned in to police.

The amnesty program was part of a province-wide community safety campaign.

