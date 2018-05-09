Gun amnesty program nets dozens of weapons in Halton Region
The latest gun amnesty program by Halton Regional Police has collected quite a cache of weapons.
Some 62 firearms and assorted weapons were turned in during the month-long initiative.
Between April 1 and April 30, police received 21 rifles, 19 shotguns, seven handguns, nine BB or pellet guns, a silencer, a baton, a switchblade and nunchucks.
Police say several thousands of rounds of ammunition were also turned in to police.
The amnesty program was part of a province-wide community safety campaign.
