Washout closes Highway 6 in BC, west of Needles ferry

DriveBC is reporting a washout that has closed Highway 6 between Lumby and the Needles ferry.

The washout occurred about 33 km west of Needles Wednesday evening.

The closure means a 3.5 hour detour getting to and from Nakusp and the Okanagan Valley.

Highway 6 will be closed until at least Thursday morning.

DriveBC expects to update the incident at 8 a.m.