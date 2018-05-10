Washout closes Highway 6 in BC, west of Needles ferry
DriveBC is reporting a washout that has closed Highway 6 between Lumby and the Needles ferry.
The washout occurred about 33 km west of Needles Wednesday evening.
The closure means a 3.5 hour detour getting to and from Nakusp and the Okanagan Valley.
Highway 6 will be closed until at least Thursday morning.
DriveBC expects to update the incident at 8 a.m.
