Regina school bus carrying students collides with car on the drive home from school

Tense moments for some students from Ecole St. Angela this afternoon as they were on their way home on the school bus when it collided with a car.

It happened at the intersection of McCarthy Boulevard and Rochdale Boulevard.

Police were notified just before 4 p.m. Initially, there were no reports of injuries, however, a police report indicated that EMS has since been requested for one person. The extent or type of injury remains unknown.

The principal and vice principal from Ecole St. Angela were on scene, and the students were reportedly transferred to another bus and taken home safely as officers conduct an investigation.

Southbound traffic on McCarthy Boulevard is reportedly down to one lane, and all drivers should expect delays until the vehicles are cleared from the roadway.