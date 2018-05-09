17-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Edmonton stabbing last June

Edmonton police have charged a youth with second-degree murder in connection with the June 2017 death of 18-year-old Joshua Gilbert Barnes.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in to police on Tuesday at an RCMP detachment.

He has since been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of robbery using a prohibited firearm, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, firearm in a motor vehicle, and disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to Barnes’ death.

He is also charged with aggravated assault in relation to a second man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the June 2017 incident.

Barnes was pronounced dead on June 18 after emergency crews were called to a Kensington Crossing parking lot in the area of 125 Street and 132 Avenue.

An autopsy determined Barnes died as a result of a stab wound.