May 9, 2018 5:37 pm

Richard Henry Bain’s sentence appeal to be heard by panel of 5 judges

By The Canadian Press

Richard Henry Bain was found guilty of second-degree murder for his role in the election night shooting in 2012.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s 2012 election-night shooter Richard Henry Bain will have the appeal of his sentence heard by a special panel of five judges.

Bain was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of lighting technician Denis Blanchette outside Metropolis while then premier-designate Pauline Marois of the Parti Québécois delivered her victory speech.

He was also found guilty of three counts of attempted murder.

In November 2016, Bain was sentenced to 20 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

The Court of Appeal accepted the Crown’s request for five judges to hear and render a judgment in the appeal process.

