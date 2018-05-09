Man breaks into humane society with bread knife to steal three-legged dog: Kingston Police
Police say a local man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly breaking into the Kingston Humane society to steal a three-legged dog.
The 39-year-old local man was arrested after officers, who were investigating a break and enter, discovered him hiding with a bread knife and a missing dog in a garbage bag.
According to police, someone from the Humane Society received an alarm notification at 3 a.m. on May 9. When the Humane Society worker arrived, the rear entrance door was found damaged, so the person called the police.
During a search of the animal shelter, police learned that a small three-legged dog brought in after being found roaming the streets was missing.
A short time later an officer found the accused hiding in an outer building with the missing dog in a garbage bag on his lap.
According to police, when confronted the accused initially wielded a knife, but dropped it upon command.
The accused was arrested and police say he became agitated and aggressive with officers. He was transported to police headquarters where he was held for a bail hearing.
The accused was charged with break and enter, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police could not say whether or not the dog belonged to the accused.
