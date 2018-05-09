Crime
Man breaks into humane society with bread knife to steal three-legged dog: Kingston Police

Kingston Police released a photo of the knife a man allegedly used after they say he broke into a humane society to steal a three-legged dog.

Police say a local man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly breaking into the Kingston Humane society to steal a three-legged dog.

The 39-year-old local man was arrested after officers, who were investigating a break and enter, discovered him hiding with a bread knife and a missing dog in a garbage bag.

According to police, someone from the Humane Society received an alarm notification at 3 a.m. on May 9. When the Humane Society worker arrived, the rear entrance door was found damaged, so the person called the police.

During a search of the animal shelter, police learned that a small three-legged dog brought in after being found roaming the streets was missing.

A short time later an officer found the accused hiding in an outer building with the missing dog in a garbage bag on his lap.

According to police, when confronted the accused initially wielded a knife, but dropped it upon command.

The accused was arrested and police say he became agitated and aggressive with officers. He was transported to police headquarters where he was held for a bail hearing.

The accused was charged with break and enter, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police could not say whether or not the dog belonged to the accused.

