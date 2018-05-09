Canada
May 9, 2018 12:54 pm

Ajax, Ont. hit with 2.4 magnitude earthquake

By Staff The Canadian Press

Earthquakes Canada says the quake took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8 about 15 kilometres south of Ajax, Ont.

Global News
A A

AJAX, Ont. – The federal government says a small earthquake lightly shook the ground in part of southern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Potentially huge losses from future earthquakes in Eastern Canada: study

Earthquakes Canada says the quake took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. about 15 kilometres south of Ajax, Ont.

It says tremors from the quake would have been lightly felt in Ajax as well as neighbouring communities of Whitby, Ont., and Oshawa, Ont.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ajax earthquake
Ajax ontario
Durham News
durham region
Earthquake
Ontario earthquake
Oshawa earthquake
Whitby earthquake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News