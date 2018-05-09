Ajax, Ont. hit with 2.4 magnitude earthquake

AJAX, Ont. – The federal government says a small earthquake lightly shook the ground in part of southern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. about 15 kilometres south of Ajax, Ont.

Anyone in Ajax or Pickering feel the ground shake about an hour ago? Magnitude 2.4 earthquake reported out over Lake Ontario. pic.twitter.com/oO7Gx97ncO — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 8, 2018

Magnitude 2.4 #earthquake with an epicentre 14 km SSE of #Ajax at 5:27 p.m. today – did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/XuQSWW29Ay — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) May 8, 2018

It says tremors from the quake would have been lightly felt in Ajax as well as neighbouring communities of Whitby, Ont., and Oshawa, Ont.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the quake.