Ajax, Ont. hit with 2.4 magnitude earthquake
AJAX, Ont. – The federal government says a small earthquake lightly shook the ground in part of southern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.
Earthquakes Canada says the quake took place shortly before 5:30 p.m. about 15 kilometres south of Ajax, Ont.
It says tremors from the quake would have been lightly felt in Ajax as well as neighbouring communities of Whitby, Ont., and Oshawa, Ont.
There were no reports of damage or injuries from the quake.
