Crime
May 9, 2018 10:50 am

South Simcoe police charge man in Innisfil with assaulting his girlfriend

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

South Simcoe police have arrested a 24-year-old man in Innisfil and charged him with assaulting his girlfriend.

Police were called to the Innisfil residence on Tuesday around 1 p.m., after a woman contacted them to report a domestic assault.

When police arrived, the woman reported she had suffered recent abuse at the hands of her boyfriend. The woman told police she had been threatened, and both physically and sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Barrie police seeking help identifying man accused of stealing a van

Police arrested the woman’s boyfriend, a 24-year-old man from Cameron, and have charged him with several offences.

The accused was held in custody and taken for a bail hearing Wednesday.

According to police, the victim did not seek medical attention.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Domestic Abuse
Domestic Violence
innisfil
Innisfil assault
Innisfil crime
Physical Assault
Sexual Assault
South Simcoe Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News