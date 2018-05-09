South Simcoe police charge man in Innisfil with assaulting his girlfriend

South Simcoe police have arrested a 24-year-old man in Innisfil and charged him with assaulting his girlfriend.

Police were called to the Innisfil residence on Tuesday around 1 p.m., after a woman contacted them to report a domestic assault.

When police arrived, the woman reported she had suffered recent abuse at the hands of her boyfriend. The woman told police she had been threatened, and both physically and sexually assaulted.

Police arrested the woman’s boyfriend, a 24-year-old man from Cameron, and have charged him with several offences.

The accused was held in custody and taken for a bail hearing Wednesday.

According to police, the victim did not seek medical attention.