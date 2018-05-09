Peterborough man charged with using stolen bank cards

A 28-year-old Peterborough man faces charges in connection with the theft of banking cards from vehicles and fraudulently used at stores.

Police say on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. they received information that a suspect was going through vehicles in the south end of the city.

“It was reported that the male suspect had stolen a wallet containing banking cards from a vehicle parked in a lot in the area of Lansdowne and Lock streets,” police said.

READ MORE: Teen arrested for vandalizing, robbing Peterborough community bike shop

Police say a stolen credit card was then used at various locations across the city totalling approximately $1,400 in fraudulent transactions.

A suspect was found walking in the area of Sherburne and Lansdowne streets and was arrested.

“During the investigation officers located stolen property on the accused and he was also found to be in possession of an amount of hydromorphine,” police said.

Donald Richard Thibault, 28, of Morrow Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with fraud, drug possession, possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say another complainant reported that banking cards were removed from her vehicle and that a debit card was fraudulently used at a convenience store.

As a result of further investigation, Thibault is charged with an additional count of fraud.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday morning.