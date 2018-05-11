SLV’s Three Things to do this weekend (May 11th)

In honour of Mother’s Day on Sunday, this week’s three things are all mom-approved.

I can say that, because they’ve all got the stamp of approval from my own mom.

Number One: White Top Wonder

You may have already seen the White Big Top at the intersection of Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard.

It’s a sign that Cavalia Odysseo has galloped into the Winnipeg.

That events begins on Saturday, and runs until June 10th.

The show is a huge production, featuring 13 different breeds of horses, acrobatics, and music

Founder and artistic director Normand Latourelle said it’s the biggest touring show in the world.

“We have the biggest stage in the world,” Latourelle said. “We have lots of performers including 70 four-legged artists.”

Cavalia Odysseo has been touring for the past six years, and was last here in Winnipeg in 2016.

Latourelle said the show is an odyssey of discovery.

“It’s a journey where horse and men go together to discover a fabulous landscape. They go through a dream world,” he said.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $149.50, plus applicable fees.

For an even bigger experience, you can purchase a Rendez-Vous VIP package, which includes prime seats, buffet dinner before the show, and a visit to the stables after the show.

Rendez-Vous ticket package prices range from $99.50 to $269.50, plus applicable fees.

For more info information, and to buy tickets, visit Cavalia.com.

Number Two: See Shania Now

The best-selling female country artist of all time is in town this weekend.

Canadian superstar Shania Twain will be at Bell MTS Place on Sunday evening.

The tour is in support of the artist’s fifth studio album, Now.

Sunday’s show is part of the first leg of Twain’s tour.

She’ll be on the road nonstop until the end of the year.

There are still plenty of seats available through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $59.95 for the upper deck to $499.95 for front row, plus taxes and fees.

The show starts at 8 p.m., with Swiss singer Bastian Baker lined up as the opening act.

Number Three: The season for slithering

This is the time of year tourists flock to Narcisse, Manitoba, for a chance to see the world’s largest concentration of red-sided garter snakes.

Tens of thousands of the snakes arise from their limestone dens, so they can mate for the season.

“People all over are excited to see the snakes,” said Pauline Bloom, who is the regional wildlife manager with Manitoba Sustainable Development.

“Even people who don’t like them still come and appreciate them. They just don’t want to touch them.”

In a typical season, the snakes converge for a few weeks in late April early May.

However, Bloom said you still have lots of time to get out there, because of the late spring.

“The snakes are still just getting going. So they’re at least a week behind–maybe a week and a half behind–where they were last year. So we’ll have good snake viewing until the end of May now,” she said.

If you are planning the trip, you might want to take along a bagged lunch to eat in the picnic area.

Narcisse is located just north of Inwood, and is about 90 minutes from Winnipeg.

To get there, you will want to head north on Highway 7, then take Highway 17 at Teulon.

Bonus: Jets fly to Round 3

Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Jets.

The team has made franchise history, by making it to round three of the western conference.

Game 1 against Las Vegas is on Saturday in Winnipeg.

If you don’t have tickets for the game, you can always join the thousands of other fans at the Whiteout street party.

Saturday’s street party is still free, but this time you will need to secure a ticket in advance through Ticketmaster.