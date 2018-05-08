Canada
May 8, 2018 6:45 pm

Teen hiker’s body recovered from canyon in Jasper area

By Online journalist  Global News

An investigation into what happened is underway but the RCMP say no foul play is suspected after the body of a teen was recovered from a canyon in the Jasper, Alta. area on Monday.

Police said officers received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. on Sunday after a group of friends went hiking at Ogre Canyon. According to Hinton RCMP, one of the hikers fell into the canyon.

Mounties and Parks Canada rescue technicians began a search for the hiker but had to suspend it until morning because of dangerous terrain, combined with a lack of sufficient light.

On Monday, the body of a 19-year-old man was recovered.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, police said the victim’s name would not be made public.

According to an Alberta-based adventure company, Ogre Canyon is located “off the beaten path” at the edge of Jasper National Park.

