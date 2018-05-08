Teen hiker’s body recovered from canyon in Jasper area
An investigation into what happened is underway but the RCMP say no foul play is suspected after the body of a teen was recovered from a canyon in the Jasper, Alta. area on Monday.
Police said officers received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. on Sunday after a group of friends went hiking at Ogre Canyon. According to Hinton RCMP, one of the hikers fell into the canyon.
Mounties and Parks Canada rescue technicians began a search for the hiker but had to suspend it until morning because of dangerous terrain, combined with a lack of sufficient light.
On Monday, the body of a 19-year-old man was recovered.
In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, police said the victim’s name would not be made public.
According to an Alberta-based adventure company, Ogre Canyon is located “off the beaten path” at the edge of Jasper National Park.
