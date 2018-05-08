Deadline for Edmonton transit signalling contractor Thales passes with no word

The company responsible for the signalling system along Edmonton’s Metro LRT Line had until Tuesday to respond to a notice of default filed by the city last week.

However, city officials said they hadn’t yet heard an update.

In an email to Global News on Tuesday morning, spokesperson Holly Budd said: “We expect to hear from them today and then administration will need time to evaluate the schedule.”

The mayor hadn’t heard anything from Thales either.

“They have an opportunity to provide a reply to the notice of default,” Don Iveson said. “That would come to city administration, it wouldn’t necessarily come to the mayor, so I haven’t seen anything yet or had any updates but we’ve given administration direction to handle these negotiations and we’ve said these negotiations would not happen in public.

“When we have something to report in the way of a decision or a milestone, then obviously we’ll come forward when there’s something concrete. But at this point, nothing has been brought forward to council yet, so I imagine it’s still in the hands of the lawyers.”

When contacted by Global News on Tuesday, a Thales spokesperson said they would provide an update Wednesday morning.

Last Tuesday, city officials confirmed Thales had not met the April 30 deadline to fix the issues troubling the problem-plagued LRT line. So the city served Thales with a notice of default under the contract.

The signalling contractor had five business days to respond. Last week, the deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services said he expected to receive a revised plan from Thales about how it would solve the signalling issues and on what timeline.

“If that schedule is not met, the city will proceed with termination,” Adam Laughlin said.