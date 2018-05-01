Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 1 2018 8:01pm 02:16 Metro LRT April 30 deadlines passes As the deadline to fix the signalling issues on the Metro Line comes and goes, Edmontonians are still waiting. The city filed a notice of default against the contractor Thales. Vinesh Pratap has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4180978/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4180978/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?