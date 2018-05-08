North Okanagan man charged in Lumby area arson

A north Okanagan man has been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a Lumby area mobile home last summer.

The blaze turned one mobile home at the Valley View Mobile Home Park on Mabel Lake Road into a pile of smoldering ash and twisted metal and damaged two other mobile homes.

Trevor Stanley Luszcz, 33, has been charged with arson damaging property in connection with the September 1, 2017 incident.

Luszcz appeared in a Vernon court room on Tuesday, via video link, on a mischief charge related to a separate incident in April of this year.

Court heard that Luszcz has a lengthy criminal record with what Crown counsel described as “roughly 32 convictions,” but that none of those incidents were similar to the mischief charge.

Defence counsel said Luszcz only achieved a grade 9 education, lives with mental illness, was recently hospitalized for depression and has struggled with illicit drug use.

Luszcz will be back in court for a preliminary inquiry on the arson charge next Monday.