Open-air fire ban is back: Ottawa fire officials

About a day after lifting it, fire officials in Ottawa have re-instated an open-air fire ban across the city, effective immediately.

Ottawa Fire Services tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the ban is back “due to dangers and dry conditions.”

The move comes as temperatures in Ottawa quickly warmed up Tuesday, with highs pegged at 22 C. A high of 25 C is expected on Wednesday.

The open-air fire ban was first imposed in April because of a high risk of grass and brush fires.

The ban applies to any and all open-air fires, including campfires and agricultural burns and brush pile. It also applies to everyone in the city of Ottawa, including properties that have an open-air fire permit.

Ottawa residents can sign up for open-air fire alerts and updates here.

