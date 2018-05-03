Despite rain, open-air fire ban still in force: Ottawa Fire Services

Sorry, Ottawa. No campfires for you just yet.

Despite increased rainfall this week, Ottawa Fire Services confirmed Thursday that a city-wide, open-air fire ban it issued last month is still in effect.

In a tweet Thursday, the department said “conditions (are) improving rapidly,” and the department is hopeful the ban will be lifted “shortly.”

The ban applies to any and all open-air fires, including campfires, agricultural burns and brush pile burns. It also applies to everyone in Ottawa, including properties that have an open-air fire permit.

Fire officials have said they’re imposing a zero-tolerance policy during this period, while they wait for new growth to replace dry grass in the area.

Residents who would like to be alerted by email when the ban is lifted can register here.