May 8, 2018 11:50 am

Bizarre accident snarls traffic in downtown Kelowna

By Video Journalist  Global News

This accident has snarled traffic in Kelowna on Tuesday morning.

Kelly Hayes / Global News
Traffic on Harvey Avenue on the Kelowna side of the floating bridge is down to a crawl as a result of a bizarre accident Tuesday.

It happened early this morning at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Abbot Street where a pick up truck towing a flatbed trailer struck a signal light standard, which landed on the truck.

Two other vehicles are also involved but their role in the crash is not clear at this time.

The accident is affecting traffic flowing into Kelowna and into West Kelowna.

There does not appear to be any injuries.

More to come.

