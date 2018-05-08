Ottawa police seek help in hunt for convenience store robbery suspect

Ottawa police are appealing to the public to help them identify the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred in Blackburn Hamlet a month ago.

The robbery of the store, which police say is located in the 2600 block of Innes Road, took place in the early hours of the morning — shortly after 3:30 a.m. — on April 7.

The Ottawa Police Service says the man entered the convenience store alone and claimed he was armed. He then demanded the cashier give him lottery tickets and cigarettes.

In a release, police describe the suspect as 23 to 27 years of age and six feet tall with a large build. He wore a grey Reebok Athletics hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Police say the incident didn’t result in any injuries.

Officials ask anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) — or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

Image source: Police handout