May 8, 2018 7:25 am

One family on the streets after fire in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

A fire broke out in a residential building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday morning. 8 May 2018

Yannick Gadbois
A fire broke out Monday morning in an apartment building located on Sainte-Catherine Street between Aylwin and Joliette.

About 60 firefighters were on the scene around 4 a.m. battling the blaze. The building houses about a dozen people and a depanneur on the ground floor.

The Montreal fire department said the fire started on a third-floor balcony before spreading throughout the building and roof.

The apartment units were evacuated and there are no injuries, but one unit was destroyed.

Evacuees now find themselves in the care of the Red Cross.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

