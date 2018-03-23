Firefighters tackle downtown Montreal fire

Firefighters remain at the scene of an early morning fire at the intersection of St-Antoine and de la Montagne streets on Friday.

The fire broke out at 5:30 a.m. in an abandoned three-storey building across the street from the Bell Centre, which used to house a hotel.

Fire in an abandoned building on St-Antoine corner de la Montagne in downtown Montreal. Avoid the area if you can, all streets around the event are closed. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/YoePb1G3ZL — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) March 23, 2018

Fire chief Francis Leduc told Global News flames could be seen jutting out from the second floor.

Some 100 firefighters were called to battle the three-alarm fire.

There were no reports of injury, but Leduc said about 10 squatters were seen escaping the building.

A subsequent search showed there was no one else inside.

Police were warning motorists to avoid the area, as firefighters tackled the blaze.

By 7:15 a.m. only St-Antoine Street remained closed between Peel and Lucien L’Allier streets.

Area reopened except St-Antoine st. which remains closed to traffic in west direction between Peel and Lucien-L’allier. #MtlTraffic ^RM https://t.co/3dLLjJ7yVq — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 23, 2018

The cause of the fire is not yet known.