Firefighters tackle downtown Montreal fire

An early morning fire in an abandoned building has led to several road closures in downtown Montreal. Friday, March 23, 2018.

Firefighters remain at the scene of an early morning fire at the intersection of St-Antoine and de la Montagne streets on Friday.

The fire broke out at 5:30 a.m. in an abandoned three-storey building across the street from the Bell Centre, which used to house a hotel.

Fire chief Francis Leduc told Global News flames could be seen jutting out from the second floor.

Some 100 firefighters were called to battle the three-alarm fire.

There were no reports of injury, but Leduc said about 10 squatters were seen escaping the building.

A subsequent search showed there was no one else inside.

Police were warning motorists to avoid the area, as firefighters tackled the blaze.

By 7:15 a.m. only St-Antoine Street remained closed between Peel and Lucien L’Allier streets.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

