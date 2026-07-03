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Canada

In Your Backyard: Running the Mosaic stairs

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 7:48 pm
1 min read
The Mosaic Stadium with empty seats. An arial view View image in full screen
Fans from across the country prepare to travel to Regina, Saskatchewan as the 109th Grey Cup Festival kicks off in the city this week. File / Global News
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The Stadium Stairs program is a free drop-in run club that meets at Mosaic Stadium every Tuesday, rain or shine.

Popularity in the class has skyrocketed, so the city brought in a ticket system to ensure a safe and quality class for all.

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With the recent addition of a registered stadium boot camp starting in July, so that even more folks can participate in running the stairs, it’s safe to say the program has built a definite sense of community.

It’s also not just the workout bringing people back — it’s where they get to do it.

“It’s, you know, a pillar of our community,” says the city’s fitness program specialist, Sophia Fornwald.

“A unique space, obviously a landmark in Regina. So to be in here, outside of special events, and get an intimate look at the space, it’s really neat.”

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