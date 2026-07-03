In Your Backyard: Running the Mosaic stairs

The Stadium Stairs program is a free drop-in run club that meets at Mosaic Stadium every Tuesday, rain or shine.
Popularity in the class has skyrocketed, so the city brought in a ticket system to ensure a safe and quality class for all.
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With the recent addition of a registered stadium boot camp starting in July, so that even more folks can participate in running the stairs, it’s safe to say the program has built a definite sense of community.
It’s also not just the workout bringing people back — it’s where they get to do it.
“It’s, you know, a pillar of our community,” says the city’s fitness program specialist, Sophia Fornwald.
“A unique space, obviously a landmark in Regina. So to be in here, outside of special events, and get an intimate look at the space, it’s really neat.”
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