Tornado warning issued for Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

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Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park in Ontario, warning that a severe thunderstorm may be producing a tornado.

At 7:28 p.m. Friday, meteorologists said they were tracking an area of severe thunderstorms that is possibly producing a tornado.

The warning carries an extreme impact level and very high forecast confidence.

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In addition to the tornado threat, the storm could bring damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

Environment Canada is urging residents to take cover immediately in a basement, interior room or sturdy shelter when threatening weather approaches.

If no shelter is available, people should lie in a low-lying area and protect their heads from flying debris.

Boaters are advised to return to shore and seek shelter if possible. If unable to reach shore, move away from the tornado’s path, wear a lifejacket, lie face down and protect your head.

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Tornado warnings are issued when a thunderstorm is producing or is likely to produce a tornado.

Residents should continue to monitor Environment Canada forecasts and alerts for updates.