B.C. Conservatives leave Penticton retreat united under new leader

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The B.C. Conservatives wrapped up a two-day caucus retreat in Penticton on Friday with new leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay emphasizing unity, action and renewed momentum ahead of the fall legislative session.

Addressing media at the conclusion of the retreat, Findlay praised the party’s MLAs for their commitment and teamwork.

“I am so proud of this caucus. I am so proud of their dedication, their intelligence,” Findlay said, “They are a great group.”

The two-day event marked the party’s first retreat under Findlay’s leadership.

Despite past defections and infighting, the party presented a united front.

“If there are any differences, they are very minor and we don’t need to agree 100 per cent on everything. What we need to agree on is most things,” the Conservative leader said.

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The retreat serves as an opportunity for the MLAs to discuss, behind closed doors, the party’s priorities and vision for the months ahead.

“We intend to deliver,” Findlay said. “We are people of action. That’s what the Conservative Party of BC will bring — not just promises, but action.”

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The caucus leadership team and shadow cabinet features several Okanagan MLAs in prominent roles.

West Kelowna–Peachland MLA Macklin McCall has been promoted to senior caucus leadership as the Official Opposition Whip, where he will help manage caucus business and maintain party discipline.

“I think a big component right now is about ensuring that there’s morale in our office, ensuring that we’re moving forward unified, and I’m happy to do that,” McCall said. “I think it’s an important role, important work.”

Findlay also retained Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen as critic for prosperity and social development, while Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew will continue, in an expanded role, as critic for economic development.

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“The Okanagan and Kelowna specifically are well represented in our shadow cabinet, and the roles that we play fit together very well around some of the key issues in the region,” Dew said.

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Held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, the retreat appeared to provide the official Opposition with renewed energy as MLAs prepare for the legislature’s return this fall.

“We intend to show the people of British Columbia that we are the government in waiting they’ve been hoping for,” Findlay said. “We intend to form the next government in British Columbia.”