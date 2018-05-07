7 more victims report sexual assaults at Iris Day Spa locations in Surrey: RCMP

The RCMP are now investigating 12 alleged sexual assault incidents that are believed to have happened at Iris Day Spa locations in Surrey.

That’s after the police announced seven more victims came forward to report incidents that allegedly happened at spas in the city.

In a news release, the Surrey RCMP said three incidents have been alleged at the Guildford location at 10160 152 Street, three at the South Surrey location at 1620 152 Street, and one more at a Newton location at 7380 King George Boulevard that has since closed.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place from 2014 to 2018.

They’re being investigated by the Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit.

The reports came weeks after the Mounties revealed they were investigating five sexual assault incidents at Iris Day Spas in the city.

Those incidents were alleged to have happened at the South Surrey and Guildford Iris Day Spa locations between 2016 and 2018.

Rongxian Li, 58, was arrested in connection with two incidents that took place in December 2017.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault connected to those incidents.

Police said at the time they had only identified one of two suspects in incidents that took place this year.

No suspects were currently working at Iris Day Spa locations, RCMP said in a news release.

The Mounties believe there may be more victims who haven’t reported incidents to them yet.