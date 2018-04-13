RCMP investigate 5 alleged sex assault incidents at Surrey beauty spas

The Surrey RCMP are investigating five alleged sexual assault incidents at beauty spas located in Guildford and just north of White Rock.

The incidents allegedly happened at Iris Day Spas located at 1620 152 Street and 10160 152 Street between 2016-18.

Victims were allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee as they received massages, the RCMP said in a news release.

READ MORE: Toronto massage therapist charged in alleged sexual assault at Bloor West spa

The RCMP arrested 58-year-old Rongxian Li in connection with two incidents that happened in December 2017 during the investigation.

He’s been charged with two counts of sexual assault in relation to those incidents, and he’s expected in court on April 19.

Police continue to investigate three other incidents. One is alleged to have taken place in 2016 and two more are alleged to have happened in 2018.

READ MORE: Dorval shuts down controversial adult-only massage parlour

They have only identified one of two suspects in the incidents that happened this year.

None of the suspects, however, are currently employed at Iris Day Spa locations.

Officers with the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit believe other victims haven’t yet come forward.

“Reporting a sexual assault to police can be a very difficult thing to do, as it is a very personal event,” said Sgt. Chad Greig.

“Our Special Victims Unit takes sexual assault allegations very seriously and works closely with our Victim Services to ensure emotional support is provided throughout the investigation and court processes.”