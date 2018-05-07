Beaudry Metro station to close for 8 months

The Beaudry Metro station in Montreal is set to close for an eight-month period as major renovations get underway this fall.

The STM, Montreal’s public transit agency, said the green line station will undergo architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical work. It will also get a facelift when it comes to signage and lighting.

“This refurbishment is necessary to keep our infrastructure in a good state,” said STM spokesperson Amélie Régis in a statement.

While the work is expected to be carried out over 18 months, Beaudry station will close this autumn and reopen in spring 2019.

The STM has not announced the exact start date of the major project, but it said it will ensure that measures will be in place to help commuters.

Beaudry station is located at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Beaudry streets. It opened in December 1966.