Canada
May 7, 2018 5:35 pm
Updated: May 7, 2018 5:44 pm

Beaudry Metro station to close for 8 months

By Online Producer  Global News

The Beaudry Metro station will undergo a series of different renovations starting later this year.

Canadian Press
A A

The Beaudry Metro station in Montreal is set to close for an eight-month period as major renovations get underway this fall.

The STM, Montreal’s public transit agency, said the green line station will undergo architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical work. It will also get a facelift when it comes to signage and lighting.

READ MORE: Bus schedules could be affected this week due to STM workers’ pressure tactics

“This refurbishment is necessary to keep our infrastructure in a good state,” said STM spokesperson Amélie Régis in a statement.

While the work is expected to be carried out over 18 months, Beaudry station will close this autumn and reopen in spring 2019.

The STM has not announced the exact start date of the major project, but it said it will ensure that measures will be in place to help commuters.

Beaudry station is located at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Beaudry streets. It opened in December 1966.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beaudry metro
Metro Station
Montreal Commuters
Montreal Metro
Montreal Metro renovations
Montreal transit
STM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News