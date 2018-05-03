Montreal bus drivers vote for a strike mandate

Montreal bus drivers gave their union a strike mandate on Thursday night.

Drivers voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

“There has been a lack of respect towards us. These issues have gone on for way too long,” said union president Renato Carlone.

The drivers’ union representing some 4,000 drivers is one of three transit unions currently in negotiations with the transit authority (STM) over new contracts.

The sticking point for drivers: speed limits have been lowered across the island for safety but the route schedules haven’t been changed to match.

“It’s time that people know that we don’t have the sufficient time to serve the population. My members would have to go faster than the speed limit just not to get insulted and risk altercations with customers,” said Carlone.

The vote allows for an escalation of pressure tactics until a deal is reached.

The union says negotiations with the transit authority will continue and drivers hope that an agreement with the STM will be reached before they have to strike.

If it does strike, the union president says the public “should not panic” since essential services will still be provided.

