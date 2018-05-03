Sunwing inquiry now expanded to include flights from Montreal

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) is now including Sunwing Vacation flights from Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in its inquiry about lengthy delays, cancellations, and lost or damaged baggage.

READ MORE: Overbooked flights, lost luggage and plane delays. What are your passenger rights?

The tribunal is investigating complaints about incidences between April 14 and 18, as a massive east coast storm brought freezing rain to Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

WATCH BELOW: Sunwing airline complaints growing

Sunwing customers previously told Global News they waited at least five days for their luggage to arrive from Jamaica.

“I just want my stuff back. Is that too much to ask?” asked Sophia Howie, who travelled to Toronto from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

READ MORE: ‘We were held hostage’ – Growing concerns by Sunwing passengers over treatment on weekend

In an e-mail to Global News, the CTA said: “This is an ongoing inquiry; we will not be conducting interviews on this case at this time.”

“There may have been systemic issues related to these flights,” the agency said.

“The inquiry’s focus is on whether Sunwing treated its passengers in a manner consistent with its terms and conditions of carriage for international flights and whether those terms and conditions are reasonable.”

READ MORE: Sunwing investigated for delays, cancellations that left passengers stranded for hours

The CTA has appointed an inquiry officer to gather and summarize evidence from passengers, the airline and other parties implicated in the incident.

WATCH BELOW: Sunwing passengers still without luggage

— With files from Global’s Rebecca Joseph and Sean O’Shea