Montreal Metro blue line to be extended by five stations
There will be a five-station extension to Montreal Metro‘s blue line, heading east towards Anjou.
READ MORE: Montreal’s old metro cars to be part of two new exhibits
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Valérie Plante were on hand for the announcement on Monday.
READ MORE: This Montreal man danced in front of (almost) every Metro station
Funding for the Metro’s blue line extension was highlighted in Quebec’s 2018 budget, with the project expected to cost $3.9 billion.
WATCH BELOW: Montreal metro celebrates milestone birthday
The federal government will help fund the extension, which would include adding five additional stops towards the city’s east end.
READ MORE: Half of Montreal’s Metro network now has cell service
It is planning to match the province’s initial investment of $16 million — and then give an additional $32 million for the planning phase.
READ MORE: Fox roams Montreal’s McGill Metro station
The province will add another $330 million.
READ MORE: Video of dangerous Montreal Metro stunt goes viral
The stops would add nearly six kilometres to the line; the hope is that it would mean less time for commuters to be stuck in traffic.
READ MORE: No more age restriction to get student discount on OPUS Card
The extension is expected to be finished by 2026.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.