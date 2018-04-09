Montreal Metro blue line to be extended by five stations

There will be a five-station extension to Montreal Metro‘s blue line, heading east towards Anjou.

READ MORE: Montreal’s old metro cars to be part of two new exhibits

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Mayor Valérie Plante were on hand for the announcement on Monday.

READ MORE: This Montreal man danced in front of (almost) every Metro station

Funding for the Metro’s blue line extension was highlighted in Quebec’s 2018 budget, with the project expected to cost $3.9 billion.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal metro celebrates milestone birthday

The federal government will help fund the extension, which would include adding five additional stops towards the city’s east end.

READ MORE: Half of Montreal’s Metro network now has cell service

It is planning to match the province’s initial investment of $16 million — and then give an additional $32 million for the planning phase.

READ MORE: Fox roams Montreal’s McGill Metro station

The province will add another $330 million.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is the sixth politician to tell us in the last 15 minutes how happy she is that the blue line extension is finally happening. pic.twitter.com/yjJtGURWWa — Elysia Bryan-Baynes (@ebbaynes) April 9, 2018

READ MORE: Video of dangerous Montreal Metro stunt goes viral

The stops would add nearly six kilometres to the line; the hope is that it would mean less time for commuters to be stuck in traffic.

READ MORE: No more age restriction to get student discount on OPUS Card

The extension is expected to be finished by 2026.