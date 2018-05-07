Bus schedules could be affected this week due to STM workers’ pressure tactics

Taking the bus this week? Your schedule could be affected, as thousands of STM maintenance workers are not doing overtime for the next six days.

The move is a pressure tactic as workers are at the bargaining table with the public transit agency.

The main sticking points are forced overtime and scheduling.

The STM says it wants more flexibility to schedule employees. The agency wants to be able to force more daytime workers to do evening or night shifts when many buses are off the road and in the garage ready to be worked on.

Currently, instead of doing night shifts, day shift workers have pre-planned overtime scheduled to cover the maintenance schedule.

But workers say the employer’s demands are too high and affect their work-life balance. The union says the solution is for the STM to hire more people.

The STM is also negotiating with drivers.

Last Thursday, Montreal bus drivers, Metro conductors and ticket agents voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The sticking point for drivers: speed limits have been lowered across the island for safety but the route schedules haven’t been changed to match.

The vote for a mandate allows workers to use pressure tactics until a deal is reached, with the possibility of a general strike if drivers opt for one. If they do so, they are forced to give the STM seven days notice.

Meantime the STM is advising commuters to check its website and social media accounts for any schedule changes before heading out the door.

