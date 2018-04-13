Quebec premier wants Bombardier rail plant to get Montreal Metro renewal contract

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says his government will introduce a bill to thwart any legal challenges to Bombardier and Alstom being awarded the extension of a contract for the renewal of Montreal’s Metro car fleet.

Couillard met with employees Friday at Bombardier Transportation at its facility northeast of Quebec City.

The premier says the province would first sign a deal with the City of Montreal for the cars before tabling a bill to secure the agreement.

Couillard says that plan has been vetted by the province’s lawyers.

A first contract to make new Azur cars for Montreal’s Metro system ends later this year.

Montreal-based Bombardier had voiced concerns jobs could be at stake without new business at the La Pocatière plant, which houses the company’s railway division.

The fate of the facility has been up in the air following the loss of a lucrative Montreal electric train contract and a lack of orders.

The premier’s visit came a day after a groundbreaking ceremony for the electric train project, which is managed by Quebec’s Caisse de Dépôt pension fund manager.

The Caisse awarded the rolling stock contract for its $6.3-billion Montreal project to a consortium involving Alstom Transport Canada and a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin.

On Thursday, it was announced Alstom will build those trains in India.

