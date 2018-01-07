No pants zone: Montrealers ride the metro in their underwear

Metro users in Montreal got an eyeful on Sunday. Over a dozen riders stripped down to their underwear, as part of the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

“The idea is to really just step outside my comfort zone, not being afraid of meeting new people, trying new things,” said Charlotte Davis. “It’s really not harming or offending anyone — it’s just a way to build a sense of community.”

Participants gathered at the Sherbrooke metro station Sunday afternoon, jumped on the orange line, transferred to the green line, stopped at stations like Berri-UQAM and Lionel-Groulx, while their fellow transit users looked on in laughter.

The No Pants Subway Ride is an annual global event started by Improv Everywhere in New York in 2002. Organizers say the event is a celebration of silliness. Participants are not trying to send any sort of message; they are just having some fun.

“The idea is to do things that are different, and not to do things that are ordinary,” said Davis.