5 new members inducted into Kingston Hall of Fame

For more than 20 years, Mike McCullough excelled in football with the Holy Cross Secondary School Crusaders, the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men, and the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Last Friday, May 4, the talented linebacker was inducted into the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame.

McCullough played 11 seasons with the Green Riders, winning the Grey Cup in 2007 and again in 2013.

“Playing in Regina was a real eye-opener” said McCullough, who was a special teams captain.

“They’re football mad in Saskatchewan, just like the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. They love the team and players and followed our every move. It was a great place to play football and it’s something I’ll always cherish.”

Joining McCullough in the Hall was yachtsman Ross Cameron, referee Hank Kelly, hockey executive Bruce Landon and high school coach Alec Murray.

Ross Cameron was involved in all aspects of sailing over a span of 40 years.

The longtime board member of the Kingston Yacht Club is a big reason for the success of CORK, the Canadian Olympic Training Regatta held in Kingston every summer.

After graduating from college in Minnesota, Alec Murray returned to Kingston to teach and coach at Queen Elizabeth High School. For more than 30 years, he guided the Red Raiders to numerous championships in basketball, cross-country and track and field.

Hank Kelly has been involved in Kingston sports for more than 60 years.

He was cited for his service to the community as a coach, referee and administrator in baseball and hockey.

Bruce Landon was the longtime president and general manager of the Springfield franchise in the American Hockey League.

“I’m very honoured and humbled to be inducted,” said, the two-time winner of the Calder Cup.

“Its a proud moment for me for a lot of reasons,” continued Landon, who is also a member of the American Hockey League’s Hall of Fame, and the Massachusetts Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s very rewarding to be recognized for my accomplishments even though I left Kingston a long time ago.”

The Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame is now 173 members strong.