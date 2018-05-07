Clarington council may scrap plan for 103 townhomes in favour of condos

Angela Shearman flips through a book full of photos of what she hopes is her future home with her fiancé and two children.

“Three bedroom, two-and-a-half baths,” she reads from the page, which includes a picture of a row of modern townhomes.

“It’s exactly what we needed,” she says of the pre-construction property in Bowmanville she purchased two years ago. “We were very excited. It [is] a larger home. We currently live in 700-square feet and we wanted a place for our kids to grow… to have their own space.”

But Shearman is now unsure if her home will ever be built. She says after she had contacted the builder of the proposed 103 homes, Kaitlin Corporation, several times, someone from their team recently told her the development plan at Green Road and Boswell Drive may be nixed.

“That’s 103 families and individuals looking to make the next change in their life, so it’s very upsetting,” said Shearman, whose daughter, Emmersyn, is three and son, Ezra, is five.

The Municipality of Clarington’s council could cancel the plan and instead build 414 units, which includes two condo buildings and 152 townhouse units. The proposed site remains full of dirt as council considers what should fill the space.

“I firmly believe we need to move this thing forward,” said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster. “Not moving forward is not fair to anyone.”

Councillors may scrap the plan because the Bowmanville GO Rail Station has been identified as a Transportation Hub, and the land around it, including the proposed site, are to develop as a mixed-use, high-density space, and the townhomes plan may not cut it.

“I hope that we get our homes,” says Shearman, who paid $379,990 for her home, “because right now… Kaitlin [Corporation] has offered us other homes but starting at $500,000. I want what I paid for.”

Global News has reached out to Kaitlin Corporation, but it has not yet responded to our request for comment.

Clarington councillors will be meeting on May 14 to discuss what should fill the space.