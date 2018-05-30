Ontario election 2018: Waterloo riding
Voters in Waterloo head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Dorothy McCabe
PC: Dan Weber
NDP: Catherine Fife (incumbent)
Green: Zdravko Gunjevic
Geography
The riding consists of Waterloo and the northern portion of Kitchener governed by the CN Rail line and the Conestoga Parkway. The area is home to 110,135 residents.
History
This is a new riding for 2018 and was formerly a part of the Kitchener-Waterloo district. That riding had been created in 1999 and was held by Progressive Conservative Elizabeth Witmer until 2012 when she stepped down. Catherine Fife won a by-election for the NDP and has held on ever since.
