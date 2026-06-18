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Politics

Alberta government expects $100 payouts to arrive within 2 weeks of applications

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2026 5:52 pm
1 min read
Premier Danielle Smith made the announcement about the $100 payouts to nearly 3.4 million Albertans during a press conference in Calgary on Wednesday View image in full screen
Premier Danielle Smith made the announcement about the $100 payouts to nearly 3.4 million Albertans during a press conference in Calgary on Wednesday. Global News
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Albertans who apply for $100 payments from the province could see the money land in their bank accounts within two weeks of applying.

Premier Danielle Smith has said her government is doling out the affordability payments instead of reducing its tax on gasoline at the pumps.

Smith says cuts to gas taxes don’t always get passed on to consumers, so the payments are the best way to help Albertans with the high cost of living.

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The U.S.-Iran military conflict sent fuel prices soaring, boosting Alberta’s energy royalties and triggering the province’s quarterly relief program.

Nearly 3.4 million Albertans — with a maximum household income of $225,000 or less — are eligible and can apply online starting July 1.

Finance Minister Jason Nixon’s office says the payments would take two weeks to arrive, as the government verifies application information and processes the transfers.

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Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith responds to ‘Ralph bucks’ comparison of new $100 Alberta energy rebate'
Danielle Smith responds to ‘Ralph bucks’ comparison of new $100 Alberta energy rebate

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