Ontario election 2018: Parry Sound—Muskoka riding

Voters in Parry Sound—Muskoka head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Brenda Rhodes

PC: Norm Miller (incumbent)

NDP: Erin Horvath

Green: Matt Richter

Geography

Located on the east shore of Georgian Bay, the electoral district Parry Sound-Muskoka is bordered on the east by Algonquin Park. It covers an area of 19,275 square kilometers. It contains several municipalities, townships and cities, namely Bracebridge and Huntsville.

History

This seat has been held by the Progressive Conservative party since its creation in 1999. In the 2014 Ontario general election, PC candidate and incumbent MPP Norm Miller held the seat, winning 40.70% of the votes. Miller is running for re-election.