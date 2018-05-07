Police will not charge 19-year-old involved in Nova Scotia data breach, close investigation

Police have closed their investigation into the Nova Scotia data breach, deciding to not lay charges against the 19-year-old arrested last month in connection with the breach of the province’s Freedom of Information and Privacy (FOIPOP) website.

Police say that their investigation — which first began on April 7 when they were informed of the breach — determined there was no grounds to lay charges in the matter.

“This was a high-profile case that potentially impacted many Nova Scotians,” said superintendent Jim Perrin.

“As the investigation evolved, we have determined that the 19-year-old who was arrested on April 11 did not have intent to commit a criminal offence by accessing the information.”

Data breach

The province said social insurance numbers, birth dates and personal addresses of multiple people were accessed when the government’s freedom of information web portal was accessed and 7,000 documents were inappropriately downloaded between March 3 and 5.

250 of the documents contain highly sensitive personal information such as birth dates, addresses and social insurance numbers.

The province says they were informed on April 5 by a provincial employee after they were able to inadvertently access documents through the portal.

“The employee was involved in doing some research on the site and inadvertently made an entry to a line on the site – made a typing error and identified that they were seeing documents they should not have seen,” Deputy minister Jeff Conrad told a technical briefing.

Officials said the documents were accessed through a “vulnerability in the system” and not through a hack. They said someone wrote a script of computer code that allowed them to sequentially access “every document available on the portal.”

“There’s no question, this was not someone just playing around,” said Conrad.

“It was someone who was intentionally after information that was housed on the site.”

This prompted the department of internal services to contact their third-party partner, Unisys, and take the website offline as they investigated.

The province’s FOIPOP website remains offline – 32 days since it first went offline. The province has said they don’t have a timetable for when it will come back online.

The breach was expanded on April 30, with the province reporting that private information was accessed 11 more times than it previously reported.

The province said new individuals were impacted in those 11 additional breaches.

Teen’s arrest

Police reported on April 11 that they executed a search warrant at an address in Halifax, took a 19-year-old man into custody and seized a number of items.

The teen later told the CBC that his arrest had been carried out by approximately 15 officers.

The decision to charge the 19-year-old has been heavily criticized by the tech community in Canada, saying the police “overreached” for something that is a common action in their field.

A crowdfunding campaign — backed by many in the tech field — has now raised $12,865 for the teen’s legal defence which will be headed by privacy lawyer David Fraser.

Fraser was not made immediately available for comment.