ROPE Squad searching for suspect with ties to London

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking residents to let them know if they encounter a suspect who has ties to London.

Officers say 54-year-old Richard Weerts is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his parole conditions.

He was serving a three-year and nine-month sentence for robbery and possession of a weapon.

Weerts is also known to frequent Toronto and Kingston.

Investigators have described Weerts as Indigenous, five feet, nine inches tall, and 168 pounds. Officers say he has black hair and a brown right eye. His left eye is missing and has a tear-drop tattoo just below it. Weerts has a tomahawk tattooed on his right cheek and several other tattoos on both his arms.

If you have any information about where Weerts may be, you’re asked to contact the ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-7673, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 911.