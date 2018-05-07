South Simcoe police charge Woodbridge man with stunt driving
An 18-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving after he was caught driving more than 80 km/h over the speed limit in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe police, an officer conducting radar on Innisfil Beach Road at Alcona Glen Public School caught the man Sunday at around 12 p.m.
According to police, the officer was able to capture the vehicle’s speed on radar, and it clocked in driving at over 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
READ MORE: Hamilton police lay another stunt-driving charge in zero tolerance campaign
The man was stopped at Jans Boulevard just south of Innisfil Beach Road, where his vehicle was seized and impounded. The man has been charged with speeding, and stunt driving in excess of 50 km/h.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.