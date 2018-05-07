South Simcoe police charge Woodbridge man with stunt driving

An 18-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving after he was caught driving more than 80 km/h over the speed limit in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, an officer conducting radar on Innisfil Beach Road at Alcona Glen Public School caught the man Sunday at around 12 p.m.

According to police, the officer was able to capture the vehicle’s speed on radar, and it clocked in driving at over 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The man was stopped at Jans Boulevard just south of Innisfil Beach Road, where his vehicle was seized and impounded. The man has been charged with speeding, and stunt driving in excess of 50 km/h.