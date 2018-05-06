News
Transcona brush fire kills two

Savanna Peers By News Anchor  CJOB

Two men died of their injuries after a brush fire in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West.

A brush fire late Friday night resulted in a fatal ending for two men.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic and Winnipeg Police were called to a small brush fire in a field behind a business in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West at around 11:15 p.m.

Two men were found in the field suffering from significant burns. They were taken to hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

Police have not released the names of the two men and said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

