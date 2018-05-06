Transcona brush fire kills two

A brush fire late Friday night resulted in a fatal ending for two men.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic and Winnipeg Police were called to a small brush fire in a field behind a business in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West at around 11:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Fires banned in the City of Winnipeg until winds die down

Two men were found in the field suffering from significant burns. They were taken to hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

Police have not released the names of the two men and said they are investigating the cause of the fire.