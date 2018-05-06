Toronto man charged after he allegedly steals car, collides into other cars at Union Station

Toronto police say they have charged a 49-year-old man in connection with a series of collisions outside of Union Station on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the Front Street West and Bay Street area after 8:20 p.m.

0506 08:45 Man Arrested In Ser Of Collisions Involving A Stolen Car, Union Station https://t.co/1VgvTc0pDi — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 6, 2018

Police said in a statement Sunday that the man allegedly jumped into an Uber driver’s car while the 46-year-old driver waited for a fare.

The statement said the accused then struck a number of vehicles in the area before fleeing on foot. He was subsequently arrested by GO Transit safety officers.

Kevin Garret was charged with multiple offences, including impaired driving and theft under $5,000.

He appeared in a Toronto court Saturday morning.

Police said any sustained from the incident were minor and no one was transported to hospital.