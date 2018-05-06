Crime
May 6, 2018 11:13 am
Updated: May 6, 2018 12:01 pm

Toronto man charged after he allegedly steals car, collides into other cars at Union Station

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police said a man has been charged in connection with an alleged impaired driving incident outside of Union Station Friday evening.

Toronto police say they have charged a 49-year-old man in connection with a series of collisions outside of Union Station on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the Front Street West and Bay Street area after 8:20 p.m.

Police said in a statement Sunday that the man allegedly jumped into an Uber driver’s car while the 46-year-old driver waited for a fare.

The statement said the accused then struck a number of vehicles in the area before fleeing on foot. He was subsequently arrested by GO Transit safety officers.

READ MORE: Man arrested for impaired driving after cars struck outside Toronto’s Union Station: police

Kevin Garret was charged with multiple offences, including impaired driving and theft under $5,000.

He appeared in a Toronto court Saturday morning.

Police said any sustained from the incident were minor and no one was transported to hospital.

