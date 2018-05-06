Crime
May 6, 2018 10:08 am

Police say 40-year-old missing London man has been found

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A supplied photo of Benjamin Clark

London Police Service
London Police are thanking the public for their help finding a missing London man.

Benjamin Clark, 40, was last seen walking in the area of Quebec Street and Elias Street.

Police and family were concerned for his welfare.

Clark is described as a 5’7″ (170 cm) white man weighing 100 lbs, or 45 kg. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

 

 

