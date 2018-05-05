Hundreds join ‘Walk for Angels’ in Edmonton supporting rare syndrome

Kara Hanchar’s daughter was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at just 23 months. Since then, she’s been working hard to the get the word out about the rare syndrome.

“I want to raise awareness. I want people to talk about Angelman syndrome and get to know what it’s about,” Hanchar said.

Hanchar organized the Walk for Angels, which is into its third year in Edmonton.

About 250 people joined the 5 km walk/run in Edmonton’s Victoria Park, hoping raising over $25,000 for important support programs for families affected by Angelman syndrome.

“It’s a neuro-genetic disability that affects speach [and] balance,” Hanchar described. “There are developmental delays and the most amazing thing is that they are always extremely happy.”

The syndrome affects one in 15,000 people.

“There’s a lot of challenges that people with Angelman face. There’s a lot of programming necessary to get them up to speed to reach milestones.”

The money raised at Saturday’s event will go towards Canadian Angelman Syndrome Society.