Help from public leads to arrest of suspect in young Edmonton mother’s death

The man wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman in Edmonton’s Kildare neighbourhood has been arrested.

Kenneth Richards, 35, was taken into custody without incident Thursday evening near 24 Avenue and 107 Street.

He has since been charged with second-degree murder, housebreaking with intent, possession of a prohibited loaded/restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breaching recognizance.

On April 24, police were called just before 2 p.m. to a weapons complaint near 78 Street and 143 Avenue.

Two neighbours told Global News they heard a loud bang around that time. Officers arrived to find an injured 25-year-old woman. She was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

The woman’s family has identified the victim as Brittany Vandelagemaat. The mother of three died in hospital.

Police said Richards and Vandelagemaat knew each other. Her family told Global News Richards is the father of Vandelagemaat’s children.

Late last month, police issued a province-wide warrant for Richards’ arrest.

On Friday, police said investigators received “a great deal of information from the public, ultimately leading to his arrest.”