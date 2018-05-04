Evacuation alert issued for flood threatened properties in West Kelowna

Residents of seven West Kelowna properties have been put on evacuation alert.

The city took the action Friday afternoon because the level of McDougall Creek has increased significantly.

The affected properties are:

· 3974 Hitchner Rd

· 3982 Hitchner Rd

· 3990 Hitchner Rd

· 4010 Hitchner Rd

· 4030 Hitchner Rd

· 4040 Hitchner Rd

· 1860 Jennens Rd

Residents should be ready to leave their homes at short notice and be prepared to be away for an unknown length of time.

The declaration of a local State of Emergency allows city crews onto private property for flood protection work of public infrastructure.

Private property owners are responsible for protecting their properties.

Self-serve sand and bags are available at various locations in the central Okanagan.